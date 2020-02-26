We will use your electronic mail deal with only for sending you newsletters. You should see ourPrivacy Observefor facts of your data security legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

A male accused of raping a youthful female in a Croydon park has appeared in court.

Andrius Styra, 42, allegedly raped a female less than the age of 13 in Brickfields Meadow, South Norwood on August 10, 2017.

He is also charged with sexual assault by penetration in relation to the similar girl.

Styra, of Chesterton Terrace, Plaistow appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning (February 26).

Putting on trainers, blue denims, Tommy Hilfiger jumper and blue coat, Styra, who utilised a translator, only spoke at the hearing to response his title, date of beginning, handle and nationality.

No plea was built.

Claudius Taylor-Sonko, prosecuting, did not define any aspects of the alleged offences throughout the hearing.





(Picture: David Prepare dinner)



Styra was granted unconditional bail and will subsequent appear at Croydon Crown Courtroom on March 25.

