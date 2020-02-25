gentleman-accused-of-threatening,-biting,-kicking-deputies-after-environment-off-fire-extinguisher-at-pasco-retail-outlet

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida male is experiencing a number of fees just after deputies say he set off a fireplace extinguisher at a Pasco County retail outlet then kicked, little bit and threatened deputies who responded to the scene.

Mark Brienza was arrested Sunday night in Port Richey after an incident at the Greenback General on Ridge Street near Regency Park Boulevard.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office environment suggests the 53-12 months-previous went into the keep just just after 9 p.m. and requested to use the mobile phone. He then still left the retail store and utilized a fireplace extinguisher, an arrest report states.

“The defendant did not use the fireplace extinguisher to extinguish a hearth, for that reason he interfered with the proper use of the fire extinguisher,” deputies wrote in the report.

There was by no means a fire at the retail outlet but the sheriff’s business states Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to the scene mainly because an individual known as 911 considering there was a hearth.

The arrest report claims a K-9 tracked Brienza down and discovered him extra than one,000 toes absent from the Dollar Standard donning the same clothes and carrying the identical blanket he had in the retailer. Deputies say they also recognized dust from the fire extinguisher on his trousers and sneakers.

Throughout an job interview, deputies say Brienza admitted he was at the Greenback Typical but explained to them he did not go within and didn’t use the hearth extinguisher. Deputies, nonetheless, say he was caught on surveillance video in the retailer.

Even though striving to provide Brienza to jail, deputies say they struggled to get the guy into a patrol vehicle. According to the arrest report, Brienza at a single stage wrapped his legs close to a deputy’s leg so the deputy couldn’t walk adequately.

The deputy wrote in the arrest report that, although he was trying to lay Brienza on the floor, the suspect strike his experience on the pavement. At that place, the deputy claims Brienza advised him, “you’re dead” many situations.

After the struggle, Brienza was taken to Bayonet Level Healthcare Centre for treatment and clearance. Even though they had been trying to handcuff him to a healthcare facility mattress, deputies say Brienza resisted them, kicked them and tried out to chunk them.

Brienza was finally cleared by clinical staff and taken to the Land O Lakes Detention Heart. He has been charged with battery on a regulation enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officer, threat of demise to a regulation enforcement officer, resisting with violence, resisting with out violence and protecting against/obstructing extinguishment of hearth. Brienza is also going through a charge for violating his lively Pasco County misdemeanor probation.

