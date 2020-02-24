gentleman-arrested-in-deadly-richard’s-bar-stabbing-released-without-costs

A male has been released without having fees just after he was arrested in link a deadly stabbing very last 7 days outside the house Richard’s Bar in West Town, police claimed Monday.

Kenneth Paterimos, 23, was stabbed various moments about 11: 23 p.m. Friday exterior the bar, 491 N. Milwaukee Ave., in accordance to Chicago police and the Prepare dinner County health care examiner’s business office.

Paterimos was taken to Stroger Hospital with stab wounds to his neck, back and arm, wherever he was pronounced useless much less than an hour later on, authorities explained. His loss of life was ruled a murder.

A 30-calendar year-old gentleman was taken into custody at the scene, but was unveiled overnight Sunday, in accordance to law enforcement.

Go through a lot more on criminal offense, and keep track of the city’s homicides.