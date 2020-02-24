gentleman-arrested-in-relationship-to-hit-and-operate-involving-police-car-or-truck-in-porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) — Porterville Law enforcement arrested a person in link to a hit and operate involving a police cruiser Saturday evening.

Officials say 32-calendar year-aged Jorge Salas of Lindsay was traveling westbound on Olive Ave. when the patrol automobile was heading East about nine: 30 p.m.

They say Salas produced an unsafe still left turn, and the two vehicles crashed into each individual other.

The officer experienced minimal accidents but denied remedy at the scene. They say Salas drove absent just after the collision.

Officers ended up also able to learn that Salas experienced a suspended driver’s license and had an energetic misdemeanor arrest warrant from a former assault.

They located and arrested Salas devoid of incident.