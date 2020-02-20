[gentleman-arrested-in-sexual-assault-of-pepperdine-college-college-student-in-her-malibu-apartment]

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) — A gentleman who police say sexually assaulted a Pepperdine College student at her Malibu apartment before this thirty day period was arrested Wednesday morning, authorities reported.

Matthew Fairchild, 34, was arrested around Pacific Coastline Highway and Tuna Canyon Highway at about six: 16 a.m., in accordance to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Section.

The suspect is accused of sexually assaulting the university student soon after moving into an unlocked apartment in the vicinity of Civic Heart Way and Stuart Ranch Highway at about 3: 45 a.m. on Feb. 8.

Detectives say pursuing the attack, the guy apologized to the sufferer in advance of leaving the device.

Authorities imagine the suspect may have been less than the impact of medications and/or alcohol.

The suspect is staying held on $one million bail.