[gentleman-billed-with-intercourse-assault-of-toddler-in-river-north-restaurant]

A 34-yr-old gentleman has been billed in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a three-calendar year-previous woman Monday in the restroom of a North Loop restaurant.

Christopher Puente faces a felony cost of predatory prison sexual assault of a target less than the age of 13 and a misdemeanor depend of legal trespassing, Chicago police mentioned.

Christopher Puente Chicago law enforcement

About one a.m. Wednesday, Puente allegedly refused to depart a small business in the 500 block of North Dearborn Street and was arrested for trespassing, law enforcement said. When investigating, officers acknowledged him as staying the guy pictured in a recently circulated community alert, asking for assistance figuring out a male wished for allegedly sexually assaulting a 3-year-outdated female Monday at a restaurant in the 600 block of North Clark Street.

Puente stays in custody and is scheduled to seem in bond court Thursday.