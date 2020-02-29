gentleman-billed-with-sexually-assaulting-roosevelt-college-student

Bail was set at $10,000 Friday for a previous Roosevelt University student charged with sexually assaulting a fellow pupil three several years in the past at an off-campus bash.

Prepare dinner County prosecutors claimed Alvin Perez, then 20, and his roommate hosted a party Aug. 27, 2017, at their Lake Look at house that was attended by a 19-calendar year-old lady who had formerly dated Perez’s roommate.

Through the celebration, Perez’s roommate and the lady received into an argument and the roommate instructed the female to leave the social gathering. The lady started crying, prosecutors claimed, and Perez commenced to console her and brought her to his area.

Immediately after shutting the doorway, prosecutors explained Perez sat on the mattress with the female and started to kiss and grope her. The girl explained to Perez to prevent, but he continued to touch her and then allegedly sexually assaulted her with his mouth.

The woman was ready to cease Perez and asked for her dresses, prosecutors explained. Perez groped her again as she was dressing, she explained to him to cease once more and he apologized and left the space, prosecutors claimed.

Alvin Perez Chicago law enforcement

The female advised her mom and two other men and women about what occurred the subsequent early morning, then filed a report with Chicago police and went to Northwestern Memorial Healthcare facility, wherever a sexual assault package was done.

By way of textual content messages, Perez apologized for his steps to the woman and to his roommate, prosecutors stated.

The next thirty day period, Perez was expelled from Roosevelt College next a Title IX investigation, according to prosecutors. He was taken into custody by Chicago police in link with the alleged assault in November that calendar year, but was launched without fees.

DNA check effects arrived again from the sex assault package in July 2019 and DNA was taken from Perez when he was taken into custody on Thursday at his property in west suburban Romeoville and billed with criminal sexual assault, in accordance to court docket records.

Perez, 23, maintains that his interactions with the female ended up consensual, his legal professional Frank Cece Jr. mentioned in court docket. He experienced no other criminal track record and had not interacted with the female considering the fact that, Cece explained.

Cece said relations of Perez who attended the listening to declined to comment.

His following court day was established for March 19.