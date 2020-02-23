[Gentleman charged with Elgin strike-and-operate]

A male has been charged with a hit-and-operate crash that injured a further driver last 12 months in northwest suburban Elgin.

Scott M. Brown, 42, is billed with a felony depend of failure to report an accident with injuries for the Dec. 2, 2019, crash at Summit Road and Preston Avenue in Elgin, in accordance to a assertion from the Kane County state’s attorney’ s office. He also faces a misdemeanor depend of driving an uninsured vehicle.

Scott Brown Kane County state’s attorney’s business office

Brown, who lives in Elgin, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe that early morning when it strike one more car or truck in the intersection, injuring the other driver, prosecutors said. Brown drove away devoid of halting or reporting the crash.

Elgin law enforcement ended up notified 7 weeks afterwards that Brown experienced noted his SUV weakened in a crash on Dec. 6, prosecutors claimed. Even more investigation discovered the problems was brought on in the Dec. two crash.

Brown continues to be totally free on $1,000 bail and is owing again in courtroom March 11, in accordance to the state’s attorney’s office environment.

