[Gentleman charged with killing 8 won’t testify in his individual demo]

BROOKHAVEN, MS., (AP) — A person billed with killing a deputy sheriff and 7 other people today in Mississippi in 2017 stated Monday that he did not want to testify in his own demo where by he could encounter the demise penalty.

“I pick out not to,” Willie Cory Godbolt instructed the decide when jurors had been not in the courtroom.

Godbolt explained to his protection attorneys later on in the day that he had adjusted his brain and wanted to testify, but the choose would not make it possible for it simply because that component of the demo experienced passed.

Godbolt, 37, has pleaded not responsible to four counts of funds murder, four counts of murder, 1 depend of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and a single count of armed theft.

Prosecutors wrapped up their case Monday right after contacting many witnesses more than nine times. Protection attorneys known as only two witnesses before completing their circumstance.

Closing arguments are set for Tuesday, and the scenario will then go to the jury.

According to testimony before in the demo, Godbolt had gone to his in-laws’ household on May well 27, 2017, and argued with his estranged spouse about their little ones. Lincoln County deputy sheriff William Durr, Barbara Mitchell, Toccara May and Brenda May possibly were being shot to death at that property that night.

Two a lot more folks — 18-year-previous Jordan Blackwell and 11-12 months-old Austin Edwards — ended up killed at a 2nd household in the early hours of Could 28, 2017.

Ferral Burage and Sheila Burage, a married pair, were being shot to death at a 3rd dwelling a couple of hours afterwards. Godbolt was arrested in close proximity to a business enterprise as he walked from the Burages’ property, investigators said.

Jurors on Sunday were demonstrated movie of Godbolt in the hours following he was accused of killing the 8 persons. In a person of the films, Godbolt reported: “I’m wholly sorry and heartbroken about that deputy.”

Lincoln County sheriff’s Deputy Chuck Francis testified that Godbolt spoke to him about Durr soon right after Godbolt’s arrest, the Every day Leader claimed.

“If the deputy had family members, enable them know I’m sorry. He was not part of my prepare,” Francis recalled Godbolt telling him.

Jurors also saw cellphone video clip of Godbolt sitting in handcuffs, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his appropriate arm.