[Gentleman falls forty feet to his death from the San Pedro cliff – Up Information Info Los Angeles]

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) – A person from Torrance fell roughly 40 toes to his death on Sunday morning from a cliff in San Pedro.

Officers had been despatched all over 10: 33 a.m. in the 800 block of West Paseo del Mar.

The Los Angeles County coroner's business discovered the victim as William De La Cruz, 64.

Officers from the Los Angeles Law enforcement Office and the Los Angeles Hearth Section are also involved in the investigation.

There was a witness to the incident, said Brian Humphrey of the LAFD, but at this position, it is unclear if De La Cruz fell or jumped.

