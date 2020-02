A 31-year-aged gentleman was fatally shot Tuesday in Gary.

About 10: 50 p.m. Tyron Walton was in the 1900 block of Broadway when he was shot, according to the Lake County coroner’s business. He was pronounced lifeless about an hour later.

An autopsy executed dominated his loss of life a homicide, officers explained.

Gary police did not quickly remark on the details encompassing the taking pictures.

Study a lot more on crime, and monitor the city’s homicides.