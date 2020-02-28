gentleman-found-shot-to-death-in-sauk-village

A 38-calendar year-previous man was uncovered shot to demise early Friday in south suburban Sauk Village.

Officers responded about two: 37 a.m. to a gunshot victim in the 1800 block of 221st Road, according to an emailed assertion from Sauk Village Police Chief Malcolm White.

Emilio Uribe Estrada was taken to Franciscan Overall health Hospital in Dyer, Indiana, the place he was pronounced lifeless at three: 38 a.m. on Friday, the Lake County coroner’s business mentioned.

His demise was ruled a murder.

White explained officers are canvasing the location and processing the scene. He explained the South Suburban Significant Crimes Task Force is serving to with the investigation.