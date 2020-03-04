We will use your e-mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivateness Observefor aspects of your facts defense legal rights Invalid E-mail

A gentleman from Harrow has died next a critical collision on the M1.

The collision happened on Sunday February 16 at 4.30am on the southbound carriageway in close proximity to junction 12.

The gentleman, who has been named as Laxmanbhai Mulchandani, was injured when his auto collided.

He went to clinic but the 64-yr-old died from his injuries ten times later on Tuesday February 26.

Sergeant Mark Atkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roadways Policing Device mentioned: “Our feelings are with Mr Mulchandani’s family members at this time.

“If you have information, witnessed the collision, or have any dashcam footage to aid us piece together the occasions major up to this tragic incident, remember to do get in touch.”

Any individual with facts is questioned to make contact with the drive on 101 quoting Op Banksia.

