gentleman-in-wheelchair-requires-in-dog-with-no-front-legs

A canine that was virtually set down owing to its physical problem has landed in the great house.



Roo is a young foster puppy that was born without the need of its front legs and now works by using a handmade wheelchair to get all-around. The moment Roo grows some more, he can make use of an formal wheelchair. As for now, he is applying a home made roller crafted from PVC pipes and skateboard wheels.



His human, Steve Jewell, also makes use of a wheelchair adhering to an injury in a motor vehicle incident. Roo was not only a perfect fit, but he also gave Jewell a reason to maintain on rolling. Thanks to his connection with Roo, he has a new lease on daily life savoring actions like zip lining and skiing.