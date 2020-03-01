gentleman-lifeless,-lady-critically-hurt-in-early-early-morning-lawrence-shooting:-da

A guy was killed and a lady was left very seriously wounded right after an early-early morning taking pictures Sunday in Lawrence, the Essex District Attorney’s business office claimed.

Lawrence police responded at around 3: 09 a.m. Sunday to the place of 90 Current market Street for a report of pictures fired. Law enforcement uncovered a 23-year-previous guy useless and a 19-year-outdated lady struggling from gunshot wounds within a motor motor vehicle, officials claimed.

The lady was transported to a Boston hospital from Lawrence General with really serious accidents. The identities of the man and girl were being not released.

Area departments, state police and the Essex District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.