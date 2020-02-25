[Gentleman located useless in his property on Willie Wilson Street in Eastover]

EASTOVER, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s Office states a person was uncovered dead in his property in Eastover on Saturday.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts suggests Robert Gerhart, 67, died from blunt pressure trauma to his upper body.

Authorities say at nine p.m., a neighbor found his body in his home on Willie Wilson Highway after breaking in to look at up on him.

In accordance to investigators, the neighbor stated she hadn’t observed or read from Gerhart due to the fact Tuesday, February 18.

If you have any information and facts, you should contact Criminal offense Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.