[Gentleman punched three folks in St. Charles restaurant, shattered glass around man’s head: prosecutors]

A 33-12 months-outdated Montgomery person allegedly punched three folks in the head very last thirty day period in a St. Charles restaurant, allegedly shattering a consuming glass about 1 of them, prosecutors say.

Brett R. Keen is charged with 4 felony counts of aggravated battery in the Jan. 19 battle in the Filling Station Pub & Grill, 300 W. Most important St., the Kane County state’s attorney’s office stated in a statement.

Brett Ready Kane County state’s attorney’s place of work

Ready was with a team of close friends when an argument erupted between his team and a further, prosecutors reported.

Eager allegedly punched three people today in the head, like just one while he was holding a bar glass, shattering it on his head, prosecutors claimed.

Physicians eliminated shards from the man’s head and stitched him, prosecutors claimed.

Keen was charged Jan. 25 and released on a cashless bond, in accordance to court documents. He was requested to have no get in touch with with the victims, and is barred from the restaurant.

He is owing again in courtroom March 10.

Willing’s attorney, Glenn Sowa, did not promptly return a ask for for comment.