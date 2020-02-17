[gentleman-rushed-into-surgical-treatment-following-push-by-shooting-in-northwest-fresno]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno law enforcement say a 19-yr-outdated teen was shot numerous instances early Sunday morning in northwest Fresno.

Authorities say the person was standing outside a dwelling on Fairmont Ave. around midnight when an individual from a dim-colored car shot at him.

The gentleman was struck various moments and rushed into surgical procedures at Neighborhood Regional Clinical Centre. His situation has not been unveiled.

Law enforcement have not unveiled any descriptions of a feasible suspect or suspects. No a single has been arrested.