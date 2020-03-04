[gentleman-sentenced-to-two-yrs-in-prison-for-dui-crash-that-injured-chp-officers]

Posted: Mar three, 2020 / 03: 27 PM PST / Up to date: Mar three, 2020 / 03: 30 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person who laughed and swore at investigators after injuring two California Freeway Patrol officers in a drunken driving crash was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison.

Juan Manuel Moreno pleaded no contest in January to a cost of DUI resulting in damage. Two other felonies ended up dismissed.

Officers mentioned Moreno, 49 at the time, ran a crimson light on Might 11, 2019, though driving his white pickup south on Cottonwood Road. He strike a CHP patrol vehicle and two officers endured small to average accidents.

The pickup ongoing south right up until hitting a chain-backlink fence then headed west on Feliz Drive, officers claimed. A fluid trail led officers from the crash scene to a grime driveway in the 1200 block of Feliz Push in which they encountered Moreno.

Handcuffed and questioned about the crash, Moreno informed officers he was unsure who experienced the environmentally friendly light. He claimed he knew he crashed and, “I just didn’t stop,” according to court documents.

Taken by officers again to the crash scene, Moreno laughed and mentioned, “I do not give a (expletive), you men are (expletive),” according to the documents.