[Gentleman, sixty three, described missing from Englewood]

A 63-12 months-previous man has been reported missing from Englewood on the South Aspect.

Marshall Robinson was past seen Jan. 29 in the 6800 block of South Elizabeth Road, Chicago law enforcement said in a missing particular person alert.

Robinson, whose nickname is Nate, usually visits the parts near 69th Road and Ashland Avenue, and 69th Road and Throop Street, law enforcement mentioned.

Law enforcement asked any individual who understands his location to call Spot South detectives at 312-747-8274.