Gentleman United, Liverpool, and Arsenal transfer targets

What an interesting time to be a Newcastle lover with the £300million takeover of the club on the verge of completion.

For a long time, the Toon Military have been pissed off by current owner Mike Ashley’s lack of paying in the transfer marketplace.

PCP Cash Associates, headed by Amanda Staveley is backed by the Saudi royal family’s Public Expenditure Fund to obtain the club off Ashley

But fantastic matters appear to those people who hold out and it seems to be like Newcastle will turn into 1 of the richest clubs in world football as the consortium seeking to invest in the club off Ashley is headed by the Saudi royal family’s General public Investment Fund.

Newcastle fans will hoping the club will do what Chelsea did when Roman Abramovich turned their owner and start out to deliver in some of the world’s best players.

However, Chelsea had currently qualified for the Champions League by then so the Russian billionaire was in a position to make individuals massive investments straight away.

The Magpies will have to build far more gradually, identical to how Manchester Metropolis turned a leading club following Sheikh Mansour’s takeover in 2008.

So it is unlikely we’ll see the likes of Kylian Mbappe occur to Newcastle. Not but, anyway…

talkSPORT.com has discovered five much more realistic targets for Newcastle this summer time.

Kylian Mbappe is not likely to turn up at Newcastle, even if the takeover goes through

Dries Mertens (Napoli)

If there is 1 issue Newcastle will need, it’s a purely natural goalscorer. They’ve scored just 25 periods in 29 Leading League matches this term which is the joint-lowest tally in the leading flight.

A identify who’s been connected with Newcastle is Mertens and his deal at Napoli expires in the summer months. He as a result wouldn’t cost the club a penny, even though they would have to fork out him enormous wages.

He may perhaps change 33 in Could but Mertens would be a signing that would ship a concept to the Leading League and the entire world that their homeowners are not fearful to split the mould of the top rated clubs bringing in the huge names – identical to when Man City nabbed Robinho out of Chelsea’s grasp in 2008.

Most importantly, Mertens would provide aims and assists to Newcastle, owning bagged 90 targets and 51 helps in Serie A.

He would help develop more chances for the likes of Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin, who frequently have to feed off scraps in matches and would give Joelinton with the level of competition he requirements to spring into motion.

The subsequent stage of Newcastle’s progress would be qualification for Europe and Mertens can be a participant to assist them obtain that

John McGinn (Aston Villa)

The Newcastle Chronicle reports that the bookies have 11/4 odds on McGinn heading to St James’ Park this summertime.

McGinn is at this time out with a really serious ankle harm but is seen as 1 of the most effective midfielders in the reduced reaches of the Premier League and his absence from Aston Villa’s squad has been felt as they’ve slipped into the relegation zone.

Need to Villa go down, McGinn would be one of all those gamers probably to get a shift to a even larger club and the Scotland international could be tempted by an interesting new task in the north east which would also see him reunite with previous Villa manager Steve Bruce.

It would bolster Newcastle’s midfield possibilities much too, keeping the likes of Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, as well as Sean and Matty Longstaff on their toes.

McGinn was just one of Villa’s standout players ahead of injuries slice his year short

Boubakary Soumare (Lille)

It’s understood Newcastle were intrigued in signing Lille midfielder Soumare back again in January but he was reportedly keeping out for a transfer to Liverpool or Manchester United.

But with new cash, will come a new attractiveness. And Newcastle could try out and sign the French youth intercontinental yet again.

Dubbed the ‘new Paul Pogba’, Soumare, 21, is set to be a long term star and potentially a player that is section of the Magpies’ sought after journey to the top.

He typically performs in defensive midfield so would be excellent level of competition for the likes of Shelvey, Hayden and the Longstaff brothers.

Most likely Soumare wouldn’t switch his nose up at the idea of becoming a member of Newcastle now

Diego Godin (Inter Milan)

Defence is almost certainly the spot exactly where Newcastle are at their most effective but there’s no damage in maintaining factors refreshing.

Veteran centre-back again Godin, 34, has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Tottenham as his job stalls with Inter Milan.

So this could be the best prospect for Newcastle to hijack their pursuit of Godin and like signing Mertens, it would send out a solid information to their competition that they’re bold.

The Uruguayan would insert some experience to Newcastle’s again line and would offer fantastic opposition for club captain Jamaal Lascelles and Switzerland international Fabian Schar.

Godin is contracted at Inter until eventually 2022

Max Aarons (Norwich)

The Canaries glance doomed to go down but a handful of of their players are excellent ample to remain in the Leading League, like complete-back again Aarons.

Newcastle don’t actually have a settled right-again, with the likes of Javi Manquillo, DeAndre Yedlin and Emil Krafth competing with each and every other but Aarons, 20, could stamp his authority on the posture.

Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly interested in Aarons but it’s not really very clear what way the north London clubs are heading in which could work to Newcastle’s edge.

Should the takeover take place, there’d be no fears about irrespective of whether Newcastle could afford Aarons.

Aarons has all the makings to become a future star

How Newcastle could look in 2020/21…