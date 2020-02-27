[gentleman-united,-wolves-and-roma-into-final-16-as-porto-and-sporting-crash-out]

Manchester United’s Odion Ighalo (correct) celebrates scoring their second purpose towards Club Brugge. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 28 — Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers cruised into the Europa League last 16 with emphatic mixture wins, even though Arsenal ended up taken to further time, AS Roma squeezed through but Sporting and Porto ended up knocked out yesterday.

United breezed to a six-one mixture earn over 10-gentleman Bruges right after a 5- return-leg rout of the Belgians at Previous Trafford, while Wolves sophisticated with a 6-3 total victory against Espanyol regardless of a 3-2 2nd-leg defeat in Spain.

Arsenal’s hopes of becoming a member of them were left hanging in the stability as they were participating in more time versus Olympiakos Piraeus at the Emirates stadium following a Pape Cisse objective early in the 2nd 50 percent levelled the contest at one-one on combination.

Odion Ighalo celebrated his first start for Manchester United with his maiden objective for the club following Bruno Fernandes experienced fired the residence aspect ahead with a 27th-minute penalty which also created a purple card for Bruges defender Simon Deli.

The centre back again was dismissed after he dived in goalkeeping manner to tackle a Daniel James shot in advance of Fernandes sent Simon Mignolet the incorrect way with the spot-kick.

Scot McTominay built it 3- on the night time with a fantastic to start with-time shot from 18 metres just ahead of the crack and Brazilian midfielder Fred place the icing on the cake with a late brace for United, who gained Europe’s next-tier competitors in 2016.

Wolves took a 4- 1st-leg lead to Espanyol and never appeared in risk as Adama Traore scrambled in a near-assortment hard work and Matt Doherty also scored as they 2 times cancelled out aims from Jonathan Calleri who scored a hat-trick.

Roma, one- winners towards Gent in the to start with leg, appeared to have a battle on their hands when Jonathan David levelled the tie on combination immediately after 25 minutes but Justin Kluivert eased the Serie A side’s nerves with a rapid equaliser as they progressed.

Leverkusen blew Porto absent with a three-1 win on the road, following getting a two-1 lead in Germany very last 7 days, many thanks to targets from Lucas Alario, Kerem Demirbay and Kai Havertz ahead of Moussa Marega netted a consolation for the residence facet.

Sporting exited after losing four-1 at Istanbul Basaksehir next extra time to go down 5-four on aggregate soon after Edin Visca gave the hosts a lifeline with a late objective in ordinary time and then netted a penalty to get them through.

Vfl Wolfsburg beat Swedish side Malmo 3- absent to breeze through five-one on aggregate. FC Basel also progressed with a one- household win in excess of APOEL Nicosia for a four- aggregate good results. — Reuters