KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The man who slashed his elder sister to demise with a machete in Jinjang Utara in this article on Friday has been remanded.

Sentul Police chief ACP S. Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah said the law enforcement obtained a week-very long remand to detain the suspect right until Friday (February 28) to aid investigations.

Preliminary investigations exposed that the suspect has no mental health issues, he explained to Bernama here currently.

On Friday, Bernama reported that the lady was slashed to demise by her younger brother around suspected assets dispute. — Bernama