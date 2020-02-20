[gentleman-who-went-missing-at-florida’s-forbidden-kingdom-competition-has-been-located-useless]

A man who went lacking at Florida bass and dubstep festival Forbidden Kingdom has been identified lifeless, area law enforcement have explained.

34-year-previous Matthew Eastwood had attended the two-working day function very last weekend and was very last found strolling away from the Sunset Cove Ampitheatre in Boca Raton, Florida on Sunday (February 16).

Yesterday, the festival’s Twitter account set out a lacking person’s report pleasing for info pursuing Easton’s disappearance.

#FKMFam, if you or any of your close friends have found Matt Eastwood white male, 6’3, mid-30’s with a purple beard, please get hold of the Law enforcement Section at (561)-688-3000 instantly. He attended FKMF this previous weekend and has not been found considering that Sunday Evening. Please enable. pic.twitter.com/JtZsBXiL1D — Forbidden Kingdom Fest 🏰🛡⚔️ (@FKMusicFest) February 19, 2020

Now, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office environment have claimed that a entire body discovered floating in a lake is thought to be that of Eastwood.

We discovered a male floating in a lake of the Amphitheater Circle, in #BocaRaton. His overall body was transported to the Health care Examiner’s Place of work. Detectives believe that it is Matthew Eastwood, who was last noticed on Feb. 16th. No foul participate in is suspected. Future of kin has been notified. https://t.co/gsSxUc74Bn — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) February 19, 2020

They explained on social media: “We uncovered a male floating in a lake of the Amphitheater Circle, in #BocaRaton. His overall body was transported to the Professional medical Examiner’s Business. Detectives believe that it is Matthew Eastwood, who was final seen on Feb. 16th. No foul engage in is suspected. Upcoming of kin has been notified.”

A GoFundMe had been established up for Eastwood’s spouse and children to enable include for their travel and accommodation bills in the course of the lookup exertion, and has now raised virtually $6,000 at time of crafting.

An before missing individuals report had pointed out that Eastwood suffers from depression. Forbidden Kingdom Pageant have yet to comment on the news.

For aid and assistance on psychological health and fitness: