“Gentlemen,” start your gangster chaos

MOVIE REVIEW

“THE GENTLEMEN”

Rated R. at AMC Loews Boston Common, Fenal Stadium Regal, ArcLight, ShowPlace Icon and suburbs.

Grade B

Guy Ritchie, the Busby Berkeley of boys’ chaos, did it again, although I am not entirely sure what Richie “it” could be, because, as always with Ritchie, it is all flashy verbal and visual style beyond content . In “The Gentlemen”, a film that has a lot in common with the original “Ocean’s 11” (1960) and the early reboots of 2000 by Steven Soderbergh, a group of dark men and outright gangsters shoot each other in circles until the music or the film stops.

These include Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConnaughey), an American former scholar from Rhodes who learned that he could make a fortune by weeding Oxford toffs; his muscle car dealer Cockney wife, Rosalind (Michelle Dockery); his right hand Raymond (Charlie Hunnam); a pervy private investigator named Fletcher (a delicious Hugh Grant); a relentlessly ambitious Chinese gangster named Dry Eye (Henry Golding); and a boxing coach (Colin Farrell) who solves things.

The action begins in Ritchie style with what appears to be the main character’s murder. Then it goes to the path of Raymond, where he and Fletcher drink super expensive Scotch and Fletcher threatens to reveal everything to the gossip publisher Big Dave (Eddie Marsan), while they tell the story of the film in flashback. Characters in Ritchie films do not speak so much as delivering accent-specific, opera arias full of colorful images, working class and criminal patois and hardcore blasphemy.

Colin Farrell and Charlie Hunnam in “The Gentlemen”

The script, written by Ritchie (“Sherlock Holmes”, “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels”), makes fun of “wokester” political correctness in lines about an Asian character named Phuc (Jason Wong) and scenes with Coach, who likes to throw around the adjective “black” in his gym. Mickey wants to sell his company and retire. In a subplot, Mickey sends his men to get the junkie daughter of a nobleman, whose estate he uses to cultivate his harvest. You could call it “Downton Abbey Dope Farm.”

As usual, Ritchie is in love with the British jargon that starts with the letter “c”, and he has never seen a face he didn’t think looked better with blood (sometimes twice). The colorful dialogue is only matched by the series of facial hair shown. There are two bodies, or parts thereof, in freezers in the film. A young Russian junkie floats into the balcony of an apartment.

Two of the best rules in the film cannot be repeated here. One is a handkerchief. Ritchie offers a sort of shout-out of Francis Coppola’s “The Conversation” and contains a plot point with bestiality. Jeremy Strong appears as an American “Jewish billionaire.” Christopher Benstead, winner of the Academy Award, offers a lot of music from the film. That is the former Berklee College of Music student David Rawlings who stamps ‘Cumberland Gap’ on the opening titles.

(‘The Gentlemen’ contains blasphemy, extreme violence and a sexually suggestive dialogue.)

