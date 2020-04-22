Genuine Madrid and Barcelona will occur knocking for Man Utd star Marcus Rashford, talkSPORT told

Genuine Madrid and Barcelona will try out to indication Marcus Rashford from Manchester United in the foreseeable future, Clinton Morrison has claimed on talkSPORT.

The Purple Devils star is enjoying his finest ever scoring period with 19 plans netted up to the level football was suspended due to coronavirus.

Getty – Contributor

Marcus Rashford has scored 64 targets in 201 appearances for Male United

Rashford lately admitted there were being ‘ups and downs’ beneath former United boss Jose Mourinho, but that he felt more robust for the working experience of performing with the Portuguese.

Now the 22-yr-outdated, who signed a new four-year deal well worth £300,000-a-7 days past summer months, is a key element of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s facet.

And previous Crystal Palace striker Morrison thinks Rashford is one particular of the world’s finest footballers – with transfer fascination from the LaLiga giants a certainty.

He instructed White and Sawyer on talkSPORT: “I consider he’s just likely to go from power to energy to energy.

“Mark my text, I think a club like Barcelona or Genuine Madrid will arrive knocking because I believe he’s an outstanding expertise, and he’s mentally sturdy.

AFP or licensors

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is obtaining the very best out of Marcus Rashford

“For a human being at this sort of a younger age, he’s performed a lot of football. He is mentally robust. He’s a wonderful participant. You need things like this in your career that you can bounce back from.

“He’s occur out and stated Jose Mourinho has type of assisted him due to the fact you want conditions like that to occur in your career where you come to be mentally potent.

“But, for me, Rashford is 1 of the greatest footballers about at the second.”

Solskjaer is reportedly happy for United to move on the opportunity of signing £200million-rated Harry Kane because of to his faith in Rashford.

Marcus Rashford year-by-time

2015/16 – 18 appearances / 8 aims

2016/17 – 53 appearances / 11 ambitions

2017/18 – 52 appearances / 13 aims

2018/19 – 47 appearances / 13 ambitions

2019/20 – 31 appearances / 19 plans

The Tottenham striker appeared to place his very own foreseeable future in north London in question when admitting he would not remain at the club ‘for the sake of it’ previous thirty day period.

But United could encounter a struggle to maintain maintain of Rashford if a person of the LaLiga giants arrive calling.

Genuine Madrid and Barcelona could be in the industry for a striker in the forthcoming transfer windows.

Los Blancos forward Karim Benzema will be 33 in December, even though Luis Suarez, Barca’s no.9, turns 34 next 12 months.

Authentic Madrid have been linked with Erling Haaland and Barcelona are thought to be keen on signing Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

