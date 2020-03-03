[genuine-madrid-could-finally-land-premier-league-ace-in-the-summertime]

MADRID, SPAIN – October 05: head coach Zinedine Zidane of FC True Madrid looks on in the course of the Liga match in between True Madrid CF and Granada CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Oct five, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photograph by TF-Photos/Getty Visuals)

Authentic Madrid are looking to land a striker in the summer time and have imagined about bringing in 1 of the major names from the Leading League.

True Madrid returned to the summit of La Liga pursuing their two- earn in the El Clasico on Sunday evening, wherever Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz had been the scorers.

The Merengues obtained a a great deal-wanted victory to relieve off the force from Zinedine Zidane’s head, but their problem of weak conversion was persistent in the first half and early stages of the 2nd.

Don Balon has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is now on the Whites’ radar as they hope to remedy their target-scoring woes.

The England worldwide and talisman is now serving a prolonged injury lay-off, but will surely be a component of Jose Mourinho’s bold options in north London as shortly as comes again.

Harry Kane is valued at 140 million euros by the footballing experts, but it is tricky to see the Lilywhites letting go of their ace marksman for just about anything significantly less than 200 million euros.

The 26-12 months-old is by now 1 of their leading objective-scorers ever and promises to attain a lot more as the a long time move by, and much more so if he clicks well under Jose Mourinho’s system.

Jose Mourinho’s men were being on the incorrect finish of a two-three rating versus a spirited Wolverhampton Wanderers, but beneath the Portuguese supervisor, there is no question that the north Londoners will bounce again.

In addition, with Dele Alli and Son Heung-Min possessing rejuvenated since the very last few of months, Spurs will unquestionably force for a Champions League end.

Currently, Tottenham are chasing a one- deficit versus RB Leipzig and have get the job done to do in the second leg with out their learn scorer.

Kane has insisted many times that he desires to be a one particular-club person and that does not appear to be to be a modifying ambition except factors go horribly improper above the training course of the future couple months, yet another really unlikely happening.

In the meantime, Los Blancos would be greater off offering some extra chances to Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz somewhat than banking on the transfer current market.

As it is, they are anticipated to signal Kylian Mbappe inevitably in 2021 if not anytime before so it does not make perception to invest in excessive of 100 million euros for a year’s satisfaction when there is high quality in the roster.

Do you see Harry Kane leaving Spurs to sign up for Serious Madrid at any issue in his job?