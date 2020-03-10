Genuine SCOOP: New expenses for gang-linked Surrey rapper

A Surrey rapper and Brothers Keepers associate is dealing with new charges immediately after he allegedly escaped from law enforcement as they done a curfew look at at his house last 7 days.

Naseem Ali Mohammed, 21, was released on several conditions immediately after becoming charged in Ontario in December with illegal confinement, assault, pointing a firearm, uttering death threats, theft and robbery.

He was below household arrest at his family’s Surrey property when the neighborhood RCMP’s Gang Enforcement Staff arrived about 6 p.m. on March 2 to do the curfew test, as properly as arrest him on a B.C. warrant relevant to a driving although prohibited charge laid very last tumble.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko confirmed Monday that Mohammed opened the doorway a crack, noticed the officers and then “slammed the door right absent.”

“They verbally arrested him, but did not have him in hand,” she mentioned.

They assumed he was holed up in the house, so referred to as for aid to generate a containment location around the residence. But when a relative arrived at the residence a when later, they searched within and advised police that Mohammed was not there.

Now he is dealing with supplemental expenses of breaching a release buy, wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and escaping lawfully custody or staying unlawfully at massive.

There is a new warrant out for his arrest.

Mohammed, who raps under the identify Wlatt, is shut to many Metro Toronto rappers, which includes a man acknowledged as Why-G.

On Instagram, Why-G lamented the murder of his mate and fellow rapper Keeshawn Brown, who was gunned down in a south Surrey house on Dec. 23, 2019.

Why-G also did a rap track with Mohammed that was posted on YouTube on Oct. 31, 2019.

Mohammed is closely joined to the Brothers Keepers. In 2018, he was on a Vancouver harbour cruise with gang users, captured in images of the function acquired by Postmedia.

He travelled to Russia previous calendar year with Toronto rapper Pressa and was showcased in a video of the trip posted to YouTube.

A Postmedia investigation a short while ago revealed that warring gangsters with the Brothers Keepers and their rivals in the Kang team have been publishing rap songs on line, taunting every single other and advocating much more violence.

One particular of the tunes supporting the Kang facet provided a recording of a 911 simply call produced by the brother of Gavinder Grewal right after he located the Brothers Keepers chief shot to death in his North Vancouver penthouse.

kbolan@postmedia.com

web site: vancouversun.com/tag/serious-scoop

twitter.com/kbolan