[geo-group-files-attraction-with-city-of-mcfarland-right-after-setting-up-commission-voted-from-ice-detention-centers]

GEO Group filed an attractiveness on Wednesday with the Town of McFarland following the Organizing Fee recently voted from allowing GEO to convert two prisons into ICE detention facilities.

Final 7 days, a motion to change the use of the Central Valley and Golden Condition services unsuccessful on a two-two vote, with 1 commissioner absent. The corporation aims to present its ICE detention heart allow to the Town Council.

The GEO Group is the second-largest employer in McFarland. The business already operates Mesa Verde detention centre in Bakersfield with 400 beds, and it preferred to increase more than a thousand in McFarland.