GEO Group offers two detention centers in Mcfarland

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – A large crowd filled the Mcfarland town hall on Tuesday. They were there to protest the proposed changes that would allow two of the city’s prisons to serve as immigration detention centers.

The rally was against GEO Group, a private company that wants to transform a community correctional establishment modified by the golden state and a community correctional establishment modified by Central Valley into detention centers.

This would increase the detention capacity of Kern County immigrants from 400 to 1,800.

The company says the facilities would increase economic development in a much-needed city.

According to the GEO Group, the jobs available will drop from 154 to 173. The salaries of beginners would increase by $ 60,000. GEO would pay the city $ 1 per day per bed, for a total of more than $ 500,000 per year. Five hundred thousand in property taxes and $ 1.5 million in public services.

Those of the GEO group were quick to join the rally.

“No one wants trouble, we just want to keep our jobs and continue working in this community,” said S. Braley, a correctional officer at the Mesa Verde Detention Center.

He and other employees promoted their jobs and their families.

This was the first of two meetings the city planning commission will hold regarding the GEO Group’s proposal. No decision has yet been made.