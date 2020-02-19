[geo-group-options-to-present-ice-detention-centre-permit-to-metropolis-council-soon-after-mcfarland-setting-up-commission-vote-fails]

McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The GEO Team announced Wednesday it however designs to existing its ICE detention middle permit to city council. Tuesday night time, the McFarland preparing commission voted on no matter if to convert two prisons into ICE detention centers. Finally the movement failed, two to two, with 1 commissioner absent, but the team plans to attractiveness the determination.

“We’re unhappy the Setting up Commission vote finished in a tie and as a result was not able to make a beneficial suggestion to the City Council,” the GEO Group’s official statement go through. “We seem forward to presenting to the Metropolis Council on the crucial rewards of maintaining the Central Valley and Golden Condition amenities open. GEO is proud to be a long standing member of the McFarland neighborhood, and we are hopeful to be equipped to continue on to contribute to the City’s development by trying to keep over 300 large having to pay work opportunities in the spot.”

The GEO Group is the second-greatest employer in McFarland. The company already operates Mesa Verde detention heart in Bakersfield with 400 beds, and it required to insert a lot more than a thousand in McFarland.

Hundreds of protesters flooded McFarland City Hall Tuesday to rally the two for and against the system.