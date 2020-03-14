% MINIFYHTMLeca509a22bbc687bf704df4386efd5c411%

% MINIFYHTMLeca509a22bbc687bf704df4386efd5c412%

By Lyall Thomas

Geoffrey Kondogbia remains a Tottenham target

% MINIFYHTMLeca509a22bbc687bf704df4386efd5c413%

% MINIFYHTMLeca509a22bbc687bf704df4386efd5c414%

Tottenham remain interested in Valencia’s Geoffrey Kondogbia as chief executive José Mourinho seeks to bolster his tough squad.

% MINIFYHTMLeca509a22bbc687bf704df4386efd5c415%% MINIFYHTMLeca509a22bbc687bf704df4386efd5c416%

Spurs squad chief Steve H83 is said to be a longtime admirer of the defensive midfielder and has continued to monitor his development this season.

H Kitchen has been observing Kondogbia at least since the beginning of the search for replacements for Mousa Dembele, which was exclusively revealed by Sky Sports News in late 2017.

Kondogbia, a former Monaco and Inter player, is one of the names Spurs have sought as Mourinho seeks to add to his squad.

Kondogbia recently played closed-door game against Atalanta due to coronavirus outbreak

However, continued exploration of players has been hampered by coronavirus, with football in Spain postponed for at least the next two rounds of play.

There is uncertainty as to whether football will resume in Europe and the United Kingdom before the transfer window opens on June 10, which could mean clubs have to make decisions based on what they have already seen.

Kondogbia made a name for herself in Monaco along with Anthony Martial

However, Mourinho has wanted to add a new defensive midfielder, or what he has been calling a “position” since January, when the club asked about Southampton’s Pierre Emile Hojbjerg.

Everton are also following Kondogbia, who signed with Valencia in 2018 for just under 20m after a spectacular Inter loan spell.

The 27-year-old has made 89 appearances for the Spanish squad, including 24 this season, five of which have been in the Champions League.

There are five borders for France, but permission was granted to change the nationality of the Central African Republic two years ago, and this will be the last two years of his contract with Valencia this summer.

Super 6: City to Cross Burnley?

FREE to play: Don’t miss your chance to win the 250K for free on Saturday. Tickets before 3pm.