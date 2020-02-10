George Calombaris’ Food Empire is said to be on the brink of collapse

The restaurant empire under the direction of today’s former MasterChef judge George Calombaris The company plans to appoint a volunteer administrator today as the group’s finances are under pressure from a massive $ 7.8 million theft scandal.

The Made Establishment, the parent company that controls various restaurants founded by Calombaris, such as Gazi, the Hellenic Republic, and Jimmy Grants, is reported to be having crisis talks today about the company’s future.

If an administrator were appointed, around 500 employees in 18 restaurants would face an uncertain future. However, it is assumed that all employees and creditors will receive the full payment in the event of a possible transaction.

The company’s spectacular fall follows a mountain of bad press after the underpayment scandal that broke out in 2017 after the company reported to the Fair Work Ombudsman.

Company financier, former Swiss boss Honcho and rich lister Ramek Sali, bought in Made in 2016, and it was his employees who later uncovered the $ 7.8 million theft problems that led the company to report to the Fair Work Commission. According to this self-disclosure, the company paid back all $ 7.8 million it owed to employees in the form of reimbursement and unpaid excess pension.

A number of options for the future of the company are expected to be put on the table, including an administrator who is performing poorly or offering existing operators the ability to sell venues.

A number of shops in the Hellenic Republic have already been renamed, including the flagship Brunswick East, which reopened in December as the Crofter Dining Room & Bar.

At the time the scandal broke out, Calombaris told ABC 7:30: “We are not closing our restaurants, we are here and it is my job as their leader to move forward and continue to speak this message without being afraid of it Mistake we made, but also the admission that we fixed it. “

It remains to be seen whether this claim will remain true now, about three years later and with all the signs of Judgment Day.

Officials representing maggots still have to make public statements.

Image:

Getty Images / Mark Kolbe