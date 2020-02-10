George Calombaris’ Made Establishment collapses into voluntary administration

George Calombaris ‘MADE Establishment restaurant group has collapsed into a voluntary administration after an ongoing scandal surrounding workers’ wages.

The celebrity chef and entrepreneur confirmed on Instagram that the group, which employs 500 people at 18 locations, was given to administrators today.

“Although we have all worked tirelessly and mastered the many challenges that we have faced recently, the MADE establishment has been managed with great sadness and regret today,” Calombaris wrote.

Chef George Calombaris announced the announcement on Instagram this afternoon. (Domain)

“I would like to ask you to respect how difficult this is for my team, my family, me and the people around us, and to simply allow us to go through this process, which already deeply affects us all.”

The Made Establishment includes restaurants such as Gazi, the Souvlaki chain Jimmy Grants and Yo Chi Frozen yogurt shops.

All employees and creditors are expected to be paid, but some malfunctioning restaurants could be sold.

A fair work effort for top-class personalities brought back 300,000 employees in cafes and restaurants. (AAP)

Made Establishment was directed to make a $ 200,000 payment after the underpayment was exposed.

The fine that outraged the unions who argued the payment did not reflect the amount of the underpayments.

The financial situation of Calombaris’ Made Establishment was taken into account when determining the amount he should be forced to pay.

MasterChef judges were removed from the program last week. (Instagram)

“We ask them to make statements and we discuss them with them. These are confidential business matters. They were a factor in this case,” said Sarah Parker, Fair Work Ombudsman.

Superiors who intentionally steal employees are subject to serious criminal consequences according to the laws proposed by Attorney General Christian Porter.

Unintentional mistakes that are quickly fixed prevent companies from being prosecuted.