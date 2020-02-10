George Calombaris’ restaurant empire is on the brink of collapse

Celebrity chef George Calombaris’ restaurant empire faces voluntary management after it was found that employees paid back $ 7.8 million in wages and superannuation in 2017.

The company employs around 500 people in its 18 restaurants, including Gazi, the Souvlaki chain Jimmy Grants, and yo-chi frozen yogurt stores.

George Calombaris is one of the most famous cooks in Australia. (AAP)

All employees and creditors are expected to be paid, but some malfunctioning restaurants could be sold.

Made Establishment was directed to make a $ 200,000 payment after the underpayment was exposed.

The fine that outraged the unions who argued the payment did not reflect the amount of the underpayments.

The financial situation of Calombaris’ Made Establishment was taken into account when determining the amount he should be forced to pay.

“We ask them to make statements and we discuss them with them. These are confidential business matters. They were a factor in this case,” said Sarah Parker, Fair Work Ombudsman.

Superiors who intentionally steal employees are subject to serious criminal consequences according to the laws proposed by Attorney General Christian Porter.

Unintentional mistakes that are quickly fixed prevent companies from being prosecuted.