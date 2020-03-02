george-clooney-leaning-on-julia-roberts-amid-relationship-disaster-with-amal?

(Getty Visuals)

Is George Clooney leaning on Julia Roberts amid a relationship disaster with his wife Amal Clooney? Which is what a person of the tabloids is alleging. Gossip Cop can established the report straight.

“George’s Shock Confession: I Love Julia!” reads a headline in the hottest concern of Woman’s Day. According to the magazine, George ditched his wife at their residence in England last 7 days and flew to Los Angeles to get some house. “Julia was the to start with human being George went to see when he arrived again,” a meant source tells the journal. “He requested his driver to get him straight to her Malibu mansion before even examining in on his personal dwelling.”

The alleged insider even further contends that George “was so relieved” to see his Ocean’s Eleven co-star “and spoke to her for hours, opening up his heart about the dire predicament with Amal.” From there, this very same tipster alleges that Roberts is likely as a result of comparable problems with her partner Danny Moder. “Julia’s constantly loved George and once described him as the one particular who obtained away, so it is crystal clear the pair are extremely close to one particular another,” provides the seemingly phony resource. “With potential divorces looming, it may well the excellent time to admit their thoughts and acquire the plunge.”

At no position does the tabloid hassle to mention what George and Amal’s “marriage crisis” even involves. If any of this were being legitimate, one particular would feel the magazine could provide one particular depth about what is plaguing the couple. The nature of Roberts’ alleged marital drama isn’t discussed both.

Also, there is absolutely nothing to indicate that George flew to Los Angeles with no Amal previous week. The actor hasn’t been noticed in the U.S. at all currently. The actor’s spokesperson just lately told Gossip Cop that he and Amal experienced been “together in London” while he filmed the future Netflix motion picture The Midnight Sky, which not too long ago wrapped production. Meanwhile, Roberts posted a loving tribute to her spouse in honor of Valentine’s Day previous thirty day period. Alongside with a picture of Moder, the actress wrote on Instagram, “Happy [Valentine’s] Working day to the mild of my everyday living.”

Continue to, Gossip Cop checked in with a supply close to the situation, who assures us the tabloid’s report is nonsense. We busted Woman’s Day previous 7 days for falsely professing the Clooneys have been dwelling aside for months. As mentioned above, they invested the previous couple months alongside one another in the U.K. as George labored on his upcoming film. And again in 2018, we referred to as out the journal for wrongly reporting that Roberts was leaving her spouse for Brad Pitt. The actress isn’t ditching Moder for any actor in the Ocean’s Eleven franchise.

It is worth noting, Gossip Cop busted the Nationwide Enquirer past year for generating up a very similar tale about George and Roberts leaving their respective spouses for each and every other. The former co-stars are helpful, but they remain happily married to other individuals.