[George Conway Donates Optimum Volume to Joe Biden as He Racks Up Super Tuesday Wins]

With Super Tuesday’s “Joementum” total steam in advance, Joe Biden appears to be in a great deal improved shape than he did prior to the South Carolina main.

And as Biden stored amassing large wins, George Conway — husband to White Home counselor Kellyanne Conway — maxed out to Biden’s marketing campaign.

pic.twitter.com/gA6kn8X9xs — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March four, 2020

Conway has, of course, been a vocal critic of the Trump administration. His $two,800 donation to Biden is putting his income where by his tweets are.

Biden has acquired a wave of guidance in the earlier few days immediately after profitable South Carolina. Previous rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar endorsed Biden earlier this week, and a quantity of noteworthy Democratic figures also backed the previous veep.