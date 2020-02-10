George Conway proposes to indict Trump again

George Conway, Husband of the White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and one of her boss’s most outspoken critics, believes that it may be necessary to indict the president Donald Trump everything all over again.

In a new post for The Washington Post, Conway beat Trump for his “retaliation” bombardment of the White House National Security Advisor, Lieutenant Colonel. Alexander Vindman and US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, Vindman and Sondland both testified to Congress during Trump’s impeachment process, and the President along with Vindman’s brother removed them from their posts last week. Evgeni Vindman,

Conway said the layoffs should be “unchallengeable” while comparing the situation to the indictment Richard Nixon.

“If it was a criminal investigation and Alexander Vindman and Sondland testified before a large jury, this Friday night massacre could have been a crime. At the very least, it should be incontestable: if Richard M. Nixon should be charged with approving hush money for witnesses and Trump himself was charged with serving against house charges, there should be no doubt that witnesses were punished for adhering to subpoenas and making truthful statements about the President’s misconduct should also result in a serious crime or offense. “

Conway continues that Trump’s “narcissism does not allow him to put others’ interests above his own, including the interests of the nation.” After his chances of reelection, they cannot be sued.

“He can’t even distinguish between his interests and those of the nation,” said Conway. “For Trump, it’s always L’état, c’est Trump, as many observers put it sharply.”

After reviewing a list of Trump’s other abuses of power that he considered potentially worthy of impeachment, Conway concluded that Trump had clearly learned nothing from the impeachment process, “and is only going to get worse.”

“So America be careful: the state is Trump and he is very, very angry. We may have to do it again.”

Do you have a tip we should know? [Email protected]

,