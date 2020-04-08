They are George e Amal Clooney “Drifting” where should they live? A picture this week says so, but it’s not true. Gossip Cop you can configure the registry.

“Amal and George: adrift!” read a title in the last issue of Life and style. An unnamed “source” was quoted as saying that the marriage of the Clooneys is suffering from some “tension” over disagreement over where to live. Amal, according to this privileged assumption, prefers to live in England, where they renewed their estate in Berkshire in 2018.

Meanwhile, George, supposedly, would prefer to return to Los Angeles. “As he gets older, George wants to be closer to family and friends,” the gloomy insider told the paper, adding that he “fixed his high school degree in Studio City and even has Julia Roberts, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford trying to persuade Amal to packing in. However, Amal “never liked LA” and “finds many of the people, including some of George’s friends, as fake.”

This story is just silly. The article begins with a headline that states the couple is “adrift” but then goes on to less extreme language and only says that the disagreement is “causing tension”. But there’s no reason to think that’s true: The Clooneys have been married for almost six years. Why would it be a question of where to live suddenly? The fact that both their UK and US residences have undergone renovations in recent years does not mean they are struggling to live.

This rumor, coupled with Clooney’s more general divorce rumor, is a popular topic for tabloids and Gossip Cop it has been deleted many times before. In 2017, the same tabloid published a story insisting that George was moving his wife and children to their home in LA full time “for security reasons,” his spokesman said. Gossip Cop exclusively that they “never left LA” because they “live in London and LA”, which means they keep splitting their time between the two homes.

Last November, we published a New Idea story claiming the couple were “living separate lives” due to George’s heavy work schedule and Amal allegedly disliked “following him around the world and digging up the kids.” Of course, her own career as a human rights lawyer takes her around the world as well. This story was obviously untrue, coming just two months after celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary together.

A February Women’s Day article also reported falsely that the couple had barely seen each other in the past four months. On the other hand, Gossip Cop I was recently told by a representative of George Clooney that they were living together in London while filming their upcoming movie, The Midnight Sky. Of course, the Clooneys are having a great time with their globetrotting family and none of these boards have a clue what they’re talking about.