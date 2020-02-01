George Furbank can become a world-class player, says teammate Johnny May of England

% MINIFYHTML14a26f6b3f4e497d115f140f9fc48b2811%

England supports Jonny May and attack coach Simon Amor praises George Furbank for his debut in England

Jonny May believes that George Furbank has the opportunity to become a world-class player before England’s full-back debut against France on Sunday.

The 23-year-old was chosen by Eddie Jones for England’s first Six Nations match at Stade de France, with Elliot Daly to the left wing and May stayed to the right, as Anthony Watson loses due to a calf injury.

May is impressed by his new teammate in training and believes that the Northampton Saints player will only get better.

“I am really impressed by him. For a boy so young that he is an adult, he is really ready,” said May.

“He has good reading skills of the game. Of course he also has that X factor in terms of his career game and his skills. Having that mature rugby rating in addition is exactly why he is in the position he is in. In .

“In training, he is one of those players who seems to have time. That’s a characteristic of a world-class player.”

England’s attack coach, Simon Love, reiterated May’s feelings and claimed that the calmness of Furbank means that he is not intimidated by the atmosphere of the Stade de France

Furbank was named on the back for the inaugural match of the Six Nations of England against France

“I was lucky to see him very closely in recent games, and the calmness he showed there has certainly translated into the training field. He has adapted to the environment, he has a great feeling for the game. It looks good looking, “he said. Love.

“George is a person who reads the game very, very well. He has a good sense of space and can anticipate the game well. That gives him many good attack options.”

“What’s more, he’s a great tackler, highly defensive, so I think we’re excited to see what he can do for us.”

“It’s a beautiful stadium, the atmosphere will be electric and one of George’s strengths is his ability to compose.”