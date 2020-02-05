George Groves makes amazingly accurate assessments of YouTube boxes

World Boxing News May 2nd, 2020

📸 Naoki Fukuda

Former world champion George Groves has joined the growing group of boxing lovers who are against a new virus that infects the sport.

YouTube Boxing has been removed from the video platform and has recently gained professional status.

Participants who are basically not celebrities who can’t even box are in the spotlight only for subscribers.

All previous events with the influencers have been ridiculed compared to full-time and real professionals, Groves agrees.

“It’s terrible, it’s deep and my skin crawls,” Groves said on The Daily Mirror’s After The Bell on YouTube.

“I could come on board with the entertainment value, but why is it called professional boxing? It’s so humiliating.

“How do you differentiate (a 1-0-0 YouTuber) from Demetrius Andrade? They are both professional boxers, both unbeaten. “

‘The Saint’ took a clear look at those who chose to position the YouTubers alongside world champions and emerging stars of the sport. I knew it wouldn’t be. Where does it end now?

“This weekend fight was a joke, I saw it.

“Even if you want to show them on a pro show, great, but don’t call them professional boxers. It’s scary because people will soon be unable to tell the difference.

“I don’t think any of it is real. I’ve never been a fan of soap opera or wrestling and that’s in no way inferior to it, none of it is real.”

GET IN THE Garbage Can

WBN takes a similar stance to Groves. We also hope that the whole charade will be thrown out of the boxing as soon as possible.

There is no way that fans who see a moderator they follow on YouTube, play FIFA or make practical jokes find the art form we love entertaining.

This is a completely different idea and it just won’t happen. The sooner it gets into the trash can, the better.

Well said, George!