George Lucas met Baby Yoda and the heart of the internet grew

In a memorable moment that we were amazed to see, George Lucas finally met Baby Yoda. The Star Wars father met the son of the Internet thanks to Mandalorian inventor Jon Favreau, who shared the moment on social media:

pic.twitter.com/y121exIBtZ

– Jon Favreau (@ Jon_Favreau) January 17, 2020

Despite the blurriness, this picture has something delicate. After all, it is rare for us to see such an influential creator participate in his own work after he leaves it. One wonders what Lucas thinks of the Star Wars universe that has expanded without his contribution. Is he proud Annoyed? Wistful?

Many on Twitter agreed with their emotional response, a sense of quality, and their desire for Lucas to return to the franchise he created. Everyone loves a family reunion:

“No, * I * am your father” https://t.co/osXhNVVjQP

– Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff), January 17, 2020

Extremely blessed picture that passes your timeline https://t.co/ydwu4QDasZ

– Davi Brantes (@BrantesDavi) January 17, 2020

It really feels like I’m witnessing something blessed. Paint the Sistine Chapel with this picture

– Cam (@planetcameron) January 17, 2020

This is really amazing because he looks like he’s looking at his newborn child. This photo is legendary. https://t.co/FScmqu3baF

– Jay Martyr (@JayM_PourBaby) January 17, 2020

“There are always two. A master and an apprentice. “Https://t.co/7xIC0TmJzv

– Austen Bundy (@AustenBundyDC) January 17, 2020

Mark yourself. I am the smiling spectator in tears. pic.twitter.com/mwVipQjMad

– The rise of Bruce Wright (@heybrucewright) January 17, 2020

Get someone who looks at you like the person in the background wearing a jacket looks at George Lucas looking at Baby Yoda. https://t.co/dGMiKBTryA

– Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) January 17, 2020

“George put baby Yoda down.”

“No.”

“George, we need it to shoot.”

“No, it’s mine now.”

“George, please, we have to film.”

“Do one more thing, that’s mine.”

“George please come back!”

– Chillguy / COMMISSIONS CLOSED / # TeenTitansSeason6 (@Chillguydraws) January 17, 2020

I know the truth Favreau, I know. pic.twitter.com/XTMNOPiAJa

– Tribbles (@thetribblorian) January 17, 2020

But you will never be alone. You will make my strength your own. You will see my life through your eyes as your life will be seen through mine. The son becomes the father and the father becomes the son. pic.twitter.com/CtD4THNSdM

– Charlie Novak (@ ChuckKC81), January 17, 2020

The strange case of Yoda Button pic.twitter.com/E6OSBdZ1XG

– #ConstituyenteParitaria (@shesholastra) January 17, 2020

It’s blurry because George is rocking Baby Yoda.

– Brian (@ BrianHu61577236) January 17, 2020

If you could get one of Lucas and Frank Oz to hold it (in matching sweaters!), You could stop doing everything and run away as the greatest person ever.

– Seán (@ seanmoran44), January 17, 2020

However, what really moved me was that some people posted this picture alongside a picture of their fathers with their grandchildren. It’s the same feeling in every picture: a man who is amazed at his legacy, which will survive, overwhelmed and in awe of what his creation has created. No, I’m not crying, you’re crying. *sniff.*

(via Twitter, image: Disney + / Lucasfilm)

