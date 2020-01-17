George Lucas met Baby Yoda & the photo brings me undiluted joy

Look, I’m a little obsessed with The child, also known as Baby Yoda? Yes yes i am. I can admit that. I’m obsessed to the point where my editor told me to brake Baby Yoda content because there is too much Baby Yoda content. And look, fair enough. BUT IT HAPPENS: George Lucas met baby Yoda.

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau shared a picture of Lucas on the Bebe on Instagram this afternoon, which resulted in the internet breaking out unanimously in “AWWWWWWWWW”.

The photo is shaky, probably because Jon Favreau was also overwhelmed by undiluted joy.

What does Lucas say about it? What secrets do they share? TELL US.

The Star Wars mastermind is a familiar face on the set of The Mandalorian for obvious reasons. Long ago, when Season 1 was still in production, the creator of the galaxy visited the set for Favreau’s birthday. Of course I also wrote about it back then.

For those who haven’t seen The Mandalorian yet … just do it, honestly. It’s so much fun and the last episode of Taika Waititi is genius.

Season 2 is already in the works and Favreau confirms its release date for autumn 2020. This is spring for us.

It is known that Lucas had doubts about Disney in the past. But it seems that he likes Mando or at least Baby Yoda more – I suppose he literally holds the doll in his hand like a real child.

You can now watch Season 1 of The Mandalorian on Disney. The episodes last less than an hour and sometimes only exceed 30 minutes.

Image:

Instagram / Jon Favreau