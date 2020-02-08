George Miller’s “Mad Max 5” film is scheduled to be shot in Australia

The fifth Mad Max film is scheduled to be shot later this year.

Author and director George Miller is ready to return to the post-apocalyptic world after Geeks WorldWide gave the go-ahead for filming in Australia this fall

Mad Max: Wasteland will come after the first film in the series with Mel Gibson as the title character was released in 1979.

After two sequels in the 1980s, Miller revisited his franchise 20 years later with a fourth film, Mad Max: Fury Road, with Tom Hardy as Max Rockatansky and Charlize Theron as a new character, Furiosa.

Hardy and Theron return as the main characters have not yet been determined. Hardy is filming Andy Serkis’ Venom 2, and Miller is expected to begin filming Three Thousand Years of Longing with Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton next month.

Mad Max: The Wasteland, the film’s working title, has been on Hardy’s IMDB page for some time, which has led to speculation about a fifth film, though there was no confirmation at that time.

Despite the positive reviews and strong box office returns, Mad Max: Fury Road appeared to be the last in the franchise after a lawsuit between Miller and Warner Bros.

Mad Max: Wasteland does not currently have a release date.