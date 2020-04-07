George Pell appeal: Cardinal walk free after suspended convictions for child abuse

Australian Cardinal George Pell will be released from prison immediately after the High Court has determined that his child sex abuse convictions should be removed.

The senior Catholic in the world to be convicted of child sexual abuse today has learned that his final appeal to the High Court was a success.

The full seats of seven judges were unanimous in their decision.

The trial was pronounced at 10am local time in Brisbane with only three people reportedly sitting in the public gallery and four standing by the door to hear Chief Justice Susan Kiefel AC say Pell would be released.

The 78-year-old Pell was convicted in December 2018 of raping a 13-year-old choir and molesting his friend after a Sunday Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne in 1996.

He has maintained his innocence since facing the allegations of Victoria Police in Rome four years ago, but a jury of 12 and the Victoria Court of Appeal ruled otherwise.

Pell’s lawyers argued that the jury was wrong and the appellate court majority made a mistake.

The appeal was based on two grounds – first, that Chief Justice Ann Ferguson and President Chris Maxwell made a mistake in requiring Pell to prove the offense “impossible” to raise reasonable doubt. Second, his attorneys argued that the judges erred in concluding the guilty verdicts were not unreasonable, because findings were an acceptable doubt as to his guilt.

READ MORE:

• George Pell’s Appeal: Court of Child Abuse Sentencing

• Australian Court rules in favor of Cardinal George Pell, allows appeal

• Vatican responds to George Pell’s request denied

• Disgraced Cardinal George Pell moves prison after drone incident

“Today, the High Court granted a special leave to appeal against a decision of the Supreme Court of Victoria Appeal and unanimously allowed the appeal,” says the Pell v Queen 2020 judgment.

“The High Court found that the jury, acting reasonably on the totality of the evidence, should have questioned the applicant’s guilt for each of the offenses for which he was convicted, and ordered that the convictions be terminated and that judgments of acquittal shall be brought in their place. “

Pell has spent more than 400 days behind bars since he was arrested last February.

. [tagsTranslate] World