George Pell’s reasons were convinced

George Pell will be released from prison today after Australia’s highest court overturned his conviction for sexually abusing two choir boys.

The former cardinal has spent more than 400 days in Barwon Prison near the Victorian town of Geelong after he was convicted of child sex crimes, reported to have occurred in the late 1990s in December 2018.

In a statement, the High Court of Australia said there were three main discrepancies in the prosecution’s case that led to it canceling Pell’s convictions and ordering acquittal verdicts instead.

The court said those three discrepancies meant it found it impossible for the jury and the Victoria Court of Appeal to exclude any reasonable doubt for the case.

George Pell arrives in Melbourne County Court. File photo / Getty Images

The first was Pell’s practice of greeting congressmen at or near the cathedral steps after a Sunday Mass.

The second was the established and historic Catholic church practice, which required that the petitioner, as archbishop, be always accompanied when robbed in the Cathedral.

And finally, occasional witnesses testified about “the continuous traffic in and out of the priest’s vestry for ten to 15 minutes after the end of the procession, which ended Sunday Mass.”

The accidents are said to have taken place in and near the priests’ sacristy at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in East Melbourne, following a Sunday Mass.

“The High Court found that the jury, acting reasonably on the totality of the evidence, should have questioned the applicant’s guilt for each of the offenses for which he was convicted, and ordered that the convictions be terminated and that verdicts of acquittal should be put in place, “it said.

Even “on the assumption that the jury rated the complainant’s evidence as thoroughly credible and reliable,” the High Court upheld the “timely testimony” used by Pell’s defense team, which placed too much doubt in the case.

George Pell arrives at Victoria Supreme Court. File photo / Getty Images

Addendum: The “uncontested evidence of the incidental witnesses was inconsistent with the complainant’s account.”

The High Court also appealed the majority Court decision in 2019, when two of the three judges upheld Pell’s conviction.

“On the assumption that the jury considered A’s evidence to be thoroughly credible and reliable, the issue for the Court of Appeal was whether the compounding of problems caused by the uncontested evidence summarized in (the three reasons above) required the jury, however, acting reasonably, they doubted the applicant’s fault. Similarly, they did, “the High Court said.

“Boosting full benefit for the benefits the jury enjoys is a significant possibility in terms of one to four charges that an innocent person has been convicted.”

The High Court also said that the honesty of the occasional witnesses was “never questioned”, which is why the discrepancies in the case should be considered by the Court of Appeal.

“The testimony of the incident witnesses, however, required that the jury act reasonably, accepting doubt about (Pell’s) fault in relation to the offenses involved in both alleged incidents,” the High Court said.

The prosecution alleged that Pell’s offense occurred on two separate occasions: the first just before Christmas in 1996 and the second on February 23, 1997.

The victims of the alleged offense were two cathedral choirs aged 13 at the time of the events.

Pell’s sentencing in December 2018 was the second time the former cardinal was convicted of the alleged crimes.

The jury on the first trial could not agree with their verdicts.

St Patrick's Cathedral, Melbourne. Photo / News Corp Australia.