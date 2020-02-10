George Smith’s harrowing lynching story in 1891 – without trial

Twenty-eight years before a white mob lynched Will Brown, who was falsely accused of raping a white girl in Omaha, the city earned its shame by lynching another African American.

George Smith, also known as Joe Coe, was a family man with a wife and two children. He lived on North 12th Street north of downtown Omaha.

Smith was both a worker and a waiter at the Murray Hotel. An African American dance was reportedly held on September 7, 1891 near Courtland Beach in what is now Carter Lake. During the dance, a girl named Dot Gannley, also known as Dollie Gunn, said George Smith attacked her. He escaped before being lynched there, but was arrested the next morning in Omaha. Smith was released from prison. “

Black and white street view of a tram in the foreground, overflowing with people posing for the photo. The background is the Douglas County Courthouse.

Within two weeks of his release on October 8, 1891, Smith was arrested again and held in the city prison on bail of $ 2,000. This time he was accused of raping a 5-year-old girl named Lizzie Yeates who lived on North 18th Street in 1712.

While Smith was charged with the crime, Sheriff John Boyd and Prosecutor J. J. Mahoney were distracted from another case.

The Omaha Bee, led by a white supremacist group, stoked the bonfire when it reported that the child had died from the attack and provoked white people to form a mob in the Near North Side neighborhood.

Although Governor James Boyd and Judge George Doane had the power to request that the mob be treated by force to stop its advance, they tried to speak to them, but none of the crowd resigned.

Instead, they crowded and around 10:00 p.m. there were 10,000 people in the day care center. The Omaha fire department arrived to exhaust the crowd, but the hoses were quickly cut, ”said North Omaha History.

This is Douglas County’s second courthouse in Omaha, Nebraska. George Smith, aka Joe Coe, was lynched here.

The mob besieged the prison Smith was in and put him in an “impregnable steel cage.” The mob brutally hit him, tied a rope around his neck, and dragged him onto the street before finally hanging him on a tram cable that ran along 17th and Harney Streets.

When a reporter asked Lizzie Yeates’ father, D.O. Yeates, if Smith had attacked her daughter, he said, “Men, I’m not sure. My little girl is alive and well. Let the law take its course and I will be satisfied. “

Nevertheless, Smith was lynched in Omaha, Nebraska on October 10, 1891, when twelve city police officers stood by without intervention, overwhelmed by a crowd of at least a thousand at the Douglas County Courthouse.

Despite his own failure and the establishment’s failure to protect Smith, Omaha Mayor Richard C. Cushing called lynching “the most unfortunate thing that has ever happened in the country’s history.”

After sniffing another black life unnecessarily, the newspapers announced that reports of Lizzy Yeates’ death had been exaggerated and the girl had lived. Years later, she would confess that she had never been raped.

Smith suffered sixteen wounds on his body and three vertebrae in his back, but the medical examiner who examined him claimed that he died of shock but not his wounds.

Prosecutor Mahoney indicted several of the mob leaders, who were all released. No one has ever been tried or convicted of lynching Smith.

Douglas County Jail, 18th and Harney, Omaha, Nebraska

In 1895, the Nebraska State Legislature held a vote condemning lynching and approved by Dr. Matthew Ricketts, the representative of North Omaha.

In essence, Smith was wrongfully charged, and yet no one was brought to justice for any of the lynching-related crimes.

Smith’s body was brought to Heafey and Heafey Mortuary and then buried in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Smith’s death remains an evil stain that underpins Omaha’s murderous intentions against his black citizens.