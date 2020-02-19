[george-zimmerman-files-lawsuit-in-polk-co.-from-2-democratic-presidential-candidates]

FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2016, file image, George Zimmerman appears to be at the jury as he testifies in a Seminole County courtroom in Orlando, Fla. The ex-neighborhood check out volunteer who killed a black teenager in Florida in 2012 claims he’s $2.five million in financial debt and has no revenue. Zimmerman filed paperwork detailing his economical […]

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WESH)—George Zimmerman has submitted a lawsuit towards two Democratic presidential candidates he alleges defamed him even though paying out tribute to Trayvon Martin on what would’ve been Martin’s 25th birthday.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Polk County court docket from Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.

The lawsuit promises the candidates “defamed Zimmerman for political gain in misguided and destructive tries to bolster their standings among African-American voters, all at Zimmerman’s expense.”

The suit alleges Warren and Buttigieg related Martin’s capturing demise with gun violence, whilst he promises he was acting in self-defense when he killed Martin. They both equally tweeted about Martin on Feb. 5, the day that would have been Martin’s 25th birthday.

My heart goes out to @SybrinaFulton and Trayvon’s household and good friends. He should really even now be with us currently. We want to conclusion gun violence and racism. And we need to have to build a world where by all of our children—especially younger Black boys—can grow up harmless and totally free. https://t.co/9lXXlRnvzL — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February six, 2020

Trayvon Martin would have been 25 now. How numerous 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and anxiety?#BlackLivesMatter — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 5, 2020

Zimmerman, a neighborhood check out volunteer, was acquitted in the shooting of Martin on the grounds of self-protection. The circumstance sparked protests and a countrywide discussion about race relations. The Justice Office afterwards resolved not to prosecute Zimmerman on civil legal rights expenses.

The lawsuit promises each candidates tweeted about Martin in an try to “garner votes in the black group.”

The lawsuit also states the tweets advise Zimmerman killed Martin as a consequence of white supremacy or racism, or that he acted out of “fear” simply because of Martin’s pores and skin coloration.

Zimmerman is looking for $265 million, in accordance to the lawsuit.