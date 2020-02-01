Georgia Basketball aims to cross the mountain against Texas A&M

Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean suspected we were in a difficult situation on Friday afternoon and described the condition of his young basketball team after four consecutive losses.

The Bulldogs (11-9, 1-6 SEC) appear to start the series at 1 p.m. on Saturday against Texas A & M (10-9 4-3) at the Stegeman Coliseum (TV: SEC Network).

“We have come a long way, there is no doubt about that,” said Crean during a media availability in Athens. His team had a 72-69 loss in Missouri on Tuesday.

“The greatest thing for us is that we cannot afford to lose trust. We have to overcome the hump.”

Newcomer Anthony Edwards left everything on the floor. Edwards played the full 40 minutes and recorded the first double of his college career with 23 points and 10 rebounds against Missouri last Tuesday.

Junior Rayshaun Hammonds, however, was extremely inconsistent.

Hammonds, a 6-foot-9, 245-pounder who led the team in rebounds and was second in the standings, played 33 minutes in the loss to Missouri and only managed two rebounds and scored no goal, 0-1 shootout ,

In the previous game, Hammonds had 5 points and 4 rebounds in a 70:60 loss to Ole Miss. He shot 1 to 8 from the ground and 2 to 6 from the free throw line in 30 minutes.

Crean said he believed Hammonds would regain early season form.

“He just has to be more aggressive and I think he will,” said Crean. “I think we have to focus on everything that makes (Hammonds) aggressive and keeps him moving.”

Hammonds is one of the few players on the team that Crean inherited.

Crean’s primary goal is to change a basketball culture in Georgia that has accepted losing and not having competitive players.

“We are currently in the process of creating a program,” said Crean. “It is the middle of the second year of school and we are there now.”

