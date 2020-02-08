Georgia basketball “can’t just fall off,” Alabama next Saturday night

ATHENS – There’s not much Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean and his players can say after losing a 22 point lead in Florida last Wednesday.

But Crean and seniors Jordan Harris and Donnell Gresham Jr. tried to put the ugly loss for the Gators in the spotlight on Friday and answered questions despite their focus shifting forward.

Undoubtedly, the Bulldogs (12-10, 2-7 SEC) have to return quickly on the track to have real hope for an appearance after the season.

The next game is at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday (TV: SEC Network) against Alabama (12-10, 4-5), a program that can keep up with the sportiness, size and experience of Georgia.

However, Harris believes the Bulldogs can continue to improve their game.

Above all with another sold-out home crowd in the Stegemen Coliseum, waiting for the Crimson Tide.

“We can’t just fall away,” said Harris. “We have to keep getting better and attack it every day. We always have to play to win and win competitions at the end of the day.”

Crean did not change what happened in two of the last three games when UGA lost 20 or more points in street games in Missouri and Florida.

Standing around too much, not enough movement, not enough communication and basically not enough determination on the floor.

“It’s almost like a” We’ll quit “mindset, especially when they’re trying to play one-on-one like they were, and we’ve just given them too much comfort,” Crean said.

“As I said to our team and how I said after the game when it started – especially with one with a younger team where there isn’t that much.” “Okay, here they will make sure that this is done correctly,” he said. “We’re going to talk about it, we’re going to stop this thing and it just came and went quiet, and then that’s the frustrating part of it because it can’t be like that. Right?”

But it worked and it did, and a Georgian team that should definitely be in the middle of the SEC is at the bottom instead.

The progress that Crean has made – the historic win over a top 10 in Memphis, double-digit home wins over Tennessee and Texas A&M – appears to have been lost in the shuffle.

Georgia fans who don’t like basketball for any reason have their ammunition.

The Bulldogs fans who want to get excited are discouraged by such defeats.

And the Georgia players, the nine newcomers, three seniors and juniors Rayshaun Hammonds, have to find their stamina after five losses in the last six games.

“It is definitely difficult to sleep after such a defeat,” said Gresham Jr. on Friday. “Because we lost to Missouri in a similar way. It is difficult to regroup. But we had good training on Thursday and we want to build on that today and be ready for Alabama. “

The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, seems to have a season gap of three after a 69-68 loss to Tennessee.

Alabama leads the SEC in rating conference games with an average of 80.6 points per game. So it is likely that the game in Athens on Saturday evening will give the appearance of a track encounter.

